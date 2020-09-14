Sunflowers for scholarships -- Wauconda Garden Club finds fundraising alternative

Wauconda Garden Club Secretary Sue Ravenscraft with a selection of sunflowers the club is selling to help fund scholarships for Wauconda High School graduates. Courtesy of Wauconda Garden Club

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on many suburban organizations and clubs, forcing the cancellation of meetings, events and fundraisers.

Among those affected was the Wauconda Garden Club, which had to call off its annual flower sale normally held in May at the Cook House on Main Street. Proceeds from sale benefit the club's activities, along with a scholarship fund for Wauconda High School seniors.

Although the club has held auctions and raffles to boost the scholarship program -- which awards $500 to one or two graduating seniors -- it needed to find alternative ways to raise money.

"Maureen Berger to the rescue" said club Secretary Sue Ravenscraft said.

Berger, a longtime club member, offered her small sunflower field on the north side of Route 176 at Westridge Drive in Island Lake as a way to bring in more donations.

A sign posted along Westridge says the sunflowers can be bought for $1 per stem, with proceeds benefiting the scholarship fund. Money is collected at nearby Sofia's Mexican Restaurant, 640 E. State Road in Island Lake.

The club took to social media to spread the word.

"It seemed to spark some joy and happiness, which to me is what sunflowers do," club member Nan Bero said. "So in these times I think this was wonderful, and I passed by yesterday and it looks so beautiful to see."

Ravenscraft said scholarship applicants are reviewed by a committee that weighs several factors: grades, community service, sports, work, hardships and field of study in college, among others.

The club was founded in 1975, and members work on community projects, including the redesign of planters along Main Street and maintaining the Blue Star memorial in Wauconda's Memorial Park.

"Our club strives to accomplish several things. We want to educate, learn and share in area of horticulture and promote civic beauty" Ravenscraft said. "We want to give back to the community and its residents."