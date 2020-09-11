 

West suburban mayors invite residents to walking challenge

  • The mayors of Bartlett, Glen Ellyn, Glendale Heights, Hanover Park and West Chicago are inviting their residents to join them in a DuPage County chapter of the Move With The Mayor walking challenge in September.

Submitted by Hanover Park
Updated 9/11/2020 1:13 PM

Hanover Park Mayor Rodney Craig and his counterparts in Bartlett, Glen Ellyn, Glendale Heights and West Chicago are asking their residents to join the "Move with the Mayor" initiative to reduce heart disease and stroke by encouraging them to "get up and get movin!"

The five neighboring communities are engaged in a step contest with one another during September, with West Chicago hosting the website for the challenge.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Residents of the community can visit hekahealth.com/wchicago for details on how to participate.

Move with the Mayor is a collaboration with the National Forum for Heart Disease & Stroke Prevention. Mayors of participating communities encourage their residents to be physically active to lower their chances of heart disease and its risk factors like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

