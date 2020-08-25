Schaumburg police: Man fired at officers while fleeing traffic investigation

A Mount Prospect man faces felony weapons and drunk driving charges after police say he fired a gunshot at officers while attempting to flee a traffic investigation Sunday.

Devon A. McKenzie, 31, of the 400 block of South William Street, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated driving under the influence, obstructing a peace officer, driving while license revoked and three traffic violations stemming from the events, Schaumburg police said Tuesday.

According to police, McKenzie was found at about 4:12 p.m. Sunday slumped over the wheel of a running vehicle that had backed into another car in the 1700 block of Maple Place in Schaumburg.

McKenzie was awakened by paramedics and got out of the vehicle, police said. As officers spoke with him to investigate his sobriety, police said, McKenzie ran from the scene and fired one round from a gun at the officers who gave chase.

No one was injured and the officers did not return fire, police said. McKenzie was apprehended by the officers and taken into custody.

McKenzie, who faces up to seven years in prison if found guilty on the weapons charge, is scheduled to appear in Cook County bond court later today.