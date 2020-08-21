Officials: Glenbrook District 225 administrator placed on leave

A Glenbrook High School District 225 administrator has been placed on leave, officials said Friday.

However, the district did not confirm either the name of the administrator or the reason for the leave, citing a pending investigation.

"As an educational institution, we have a responsibility to uphold strong values of respect and dignity. We believe that every person deserves to be treated in this manner, and we work diligently to create an inclusive culture that supports these values," District 225 director of public relations and communications director Karen Geddeis wrote in an email Friday to the Daily Herald.

"Glenbrook High School District 225 holds its staff to the highest standards of professional decorum. The administrator has been place on administrative leave, pending a complete investigation."

No further details were available Friday evening. The District 225 school board is scheduled to meet Monday night.