Prosecutors: Cameras recorded Park Ridge man raping Mount Prospect woman

The sexual assault of a Mount Prospect woman was caught on the motion-activated indoor security cameras inside her home, according to Cook County prosecutors.

The video led to the arrest Jasmin Kovac, 20, who was ordered held on a total bail of $40,000 Wednesday on charges he sexually assaulted the 24-year-old woman, with whom he had an occasional sexual relationship.

Prosecutors say Kovac, of Park Ridge, went to the woman's home July 27. They got into an argument, and the woman told him to leave, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Loukas Kalliantasis. Kovac then assaulted her multiple times, Kalliantasis said.

On Aug. 9, Kovac returned to the woman's home, where she told him she had used methamphetamine and wanted to sleep, Kalliantasis said. Both fell asleep, and Kovac later awoke and sexually assaulted her "while she appears to be limp and unconscious," Kalliantasis said.

"At no time did she consent to any sexual activity," Kalliantasis said, adding the woman informed police of the attack Aug. 10.

Defense attorney Frank DiFranco characterized the woman's claims as "inconsistent."

Cook County Judge Ellen Mandeltort ordered Kovac to submit to electronic monitoring and have no contact with the woman if he posts bond.

He next appears in court Sept. 11.