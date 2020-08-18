 

Teen surrenders in connection with Glenbrook South student's slaying

  A memorial sits at the scene where Elias Valdez, a Glenbrook South High School student. was found fatally stabbed Aug. 5. A 16-year-old boy has turned himself in to face a charge of second-degree murder in the slaying.

  • Elias Valdez

Dave Oberhelman
 
 
Updated 8/18/2020 1:08 PM

A 16-year-old boy surrendered to Glenview police Monday in connection with the Aug. 5 killing of Glenbrook South High School student Elias Valdez.

Police said the boy, who lives in the Glenview area, turned himself in at 9:04 a.m. Monday to face a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Valdez, 15, who also lived near Glenview.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The 16-year-old was taken to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center in Chicago to await a hearing.

Police have been investigating Valdez's killing since officers responded to the 1200 block of Greenwood Road at 7:07 p.m. Aug. 5, for an ambulance assist.

A passerby found Valdez, who Glenbrook South administrators described as a rising sophomore at the school, lying in a grassy area with stab wounds to the chest. He was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died in surgery.

The Glenview Police Department credited members of the public, the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force and the Office of the Cook County State's Attorney for their assistance in the investigation.

