47 new COVID-19 cases in Glenview and Northbrook this week

Forty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past week in Glenview and Northbrook but no new deaths, Cook County public health and medical examiner's offices reported.

There were 28 new cases in Glenview and 19 in Northbrook from Aug. 5 through Tuesday.

In Glenview, 754 people have tested positive and 50 people have died since the pandemic began. In Northbrook, 441 have tested positive and 42 have died.

In the previous week, July 29-Aug 4, there were 17 new cases in Glenview and 20 in Northbrook, as well as a death in Glenview.

Suburban Cook County had 48,128 cases and 2,121 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. In Chicago, there were 64,356 cases and 2,812 fatalities.

Suburban Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties had recorded 95,948 COVID-19 cases and 3,855 deaths as of Tuesday, about half the state's totals.

Total COVID-19 cases statewide come to 196,948 and fatalities are 7,657.