Man sought in Bloomingdale, Wheaton home burglaries

This man is suspected of burglarizing homes this week in Bloomingdale and Wheaton. Courtesy of the Bloomingdale Police Department

Bloomingdale and Wheaton police are looking for a man who burglarized two homes this week -- including one where the resident was home at the time.

Bloomingdale Detective Joseph Battaglia said a man, believed to be white or Hispanic, burglarized a townhouse around 1 p.m. Tuesday on Waverly Court.

The man, wearing a white T-shirt, approached the front door and rang the doorbell -- which activated the video recording on the Ring doorbell. The video shows him picking up an Amazon package that was on the porch, then putting it down.

He checked the door, which was locked, then went to an unlocked window on the side of townhouse and entered. He took electronic items, Battaglia said. After he left, he rang the doorbell again, then ran off.

The resident was in an upstairs room, and did not hear anything, Battaglia said.

The same man is suspected in a burglary at 4 p.m. Wednesday at a residence near Bloomingdale and Geneva roads in Wheaton, Battaglia said. A doorbell video shows him riding a bicycle up to the home, taking an Amazon package and riding away, Battaglia said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Battaglia at (630) 529-9868 or leave an anonymous tip at (630) 671-5756.