 

Handful of protesters take aim at Mike Ditka in Oakbrook Terrace

  • Black Lives Matter supporters held a small protest Friday outside of Ditka's restaurant in Oakbrook Terrace because of recent comments Mike Ditka made about kneeling during the national anthem.

      Black Lives Matter supporters held a small protest Friday outside of Ditka's restaurant in Oakbrook Terrace because of recent comments Mike Ditka made about kneeling during the national anthem. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Organizers of a small protest held Friday outside of Ditka's restaurant in Oakbrook Terrace are upset about recent comments Mike Ditka made about kneeling during the national anthem.

      Organizers of a small protest held Friday outside of Ditka's restaurant in Oakbrook Terrace are upset about recent comments Mike Ditka made about kneeling during the national anthem. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Some motorists honked their horns as a handful of protesters held "Black Lives Matter" signs on Friday near Ditka's restaurant in Oakbrook Terrace.

      Some motorists honked their horns as a handful of protesters held "Black Lives Matter" signs on Friday near Ditka's restaurant in Oakbrook Terrace. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Robert Sanchez
 
 
Updated 8/7/2020 2:29 PM

A handful of Black Lives Matter supporters gathered Friday outside Ditka's restaurant in Oakbrook Terrace to protest Mike Ditka's comments about kneeling during the national anthem.

Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef with the Chicago Activist Coalition for Justice says he's outraged by the "despicable and disgusting" statements the former Chicago Bears coach made during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In the interview posted July 26 on TMZ's website, Ditka criticized athletes kneeling during the national anthem.

"If you can't respect our national anthem, get the hell out of the country," the Hall of Famer said. "That's the way I feel. Of course, I'm old fashioned, so I'm only going to say what I feel."

Ben Yosef said Ditka doesn't understand why athletes are kneeing.

"It's not about the flag," Ben Yosef said. "It's about police brutality."

Despite the small size of the protest near the intersection of Route 83 and 22nd Street, Ben Yosef said he's planning to have a larger gathering.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

He said the group decided to protest in front of the upscale restaurant because of its location.

"This is a busy street," Ben Yosef said. "We want people to know that we're not OK with his (Ditka's) racist statement."

Ditka is the chairman of the X League, which is a women's tackle football league that's expected to debut in 2021.

During his tenure as head coach of the Bears, the franchise won its only Super Bowl. But Ditka was fired after the 1992 season.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 