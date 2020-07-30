Wheaton Warrenville District 200 delaying first day of school

Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200 is pushing back the start of the school year until Aug. 25. Daily Herald file photo

Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200 is joining other area school systems in pushing back the start of the academic year as educators face daunting challenges reopening classrooms during the coronavirus pandemic.

While Naperville schools already have moved the first day into September, District 200 has delayed the start date by a week to Aug. 25.

In preparation of student attendance, the district is working through a complicated puzzle. The reopening details evolve on a weekly, sometimes daily, basis. Putting health safeguards in place creates a domino effect on classroom size, daily schedules, staffing, busing and the district's budget.

The school board tentatively has allocated $1 million in contingency funds to support efforts to safely reopen the district's 20 buildings.

"We're going to need every bit of that contingency as we work through it," Superintendent Jeff Schuler said.

Postponing the first day of school will give administrators more time to finalize planning, Schuler told the board Wednesday night.

The district plans to reopen with elementary and prekindergarten students receiving full-time, in-person instruction while middle and high school students will follow a hybrid schedule.

Many families are choosing to enroll their children in an online option. So far, nearly 2,200 students will learn virtually from home, new registration data shows.

Almost 80% of families that have registered for the school year have expressed an interest in in-school learning.

"I hear the angst of the parents and community members as they've wrestled with this choice," Schuler said.

The district has started the process of staffing a virtual academy with teachers who have submitted physician's notes restricting them from in-person learning. A memo of understanding with the teachers union also has extended the retirement window to Aug. 7.

Smaller class sizes will accommodate physical distancing, with desks spaced 6 feet apart. The average class will have 15 to 17 students in elementary schools.

The district also is providing face coverings for all students and employees.

"We have ordered and we will have on hand an ample supply of any of the personal protective equipment that we will need based on staff and role," Schuler said.

All classrooms will have wall-mounted hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies. Plexiglass partitions have been installed in common areas. And mechanical systems, now retrofitted with upgraded filters, will bring in more outside air in an effort to reduce transmission of the virus.

"Once school begins, we are going to be flushing the air in our buildings, starting our systems earlier up to three hours before students arrive and making sure that those buildings are flushed out," Assistant Superintendent Bill Farley said.

All schools will have two different health office spaces. One will handle basic first aid and other traditional medical concerns. A separate assessment room will accept students or teachers presenting COVID-19 symptoms.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has provided draft guidance for determining when students or teachers could return to school if they've tested positive for the virus. They could only come back after meeting all three of the following thresholds: at least 10 days have passed since their symptoms first appeared; at least 24 hours have passed with no fever and without fever-reducing medications; and other symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath have improved.