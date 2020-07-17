Authorities say Des Plaines, Glenview teens intended to sell LSD

A teenage girl from Des Plaines and a teenage boy from Glenview were ordered held on $5,000 and $10,000 bail, respectively, on charges they attempted to sell LSD Thursday on the 600 block of Mall Drive in Schaumburg.

Vanessa Garic, 18, and Robert Faina, 19, are charged with unlawful possession of cannabis and unlawful possession and intent to deliver LSD following a tip by a confidential informant to the Illinois State Police North Central Narcotics Task Force.

Through social media, Faina arranged for the sale of about "700 objects of LSD" in exchange for $2,000, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Nicole Murphy.

Police recovered 1,189 "objects of LSD" and about 740 grams of marijuana, Murphy said. The marijuana and 90 LSD objects were found in a backpack between Garic's legs, prosecutors said.

Cook County Judge Beatriz Santiago ordered a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for both defendants who next appear in court on Aug. 21.