73 new COVID-19 cases in Glenview; 9 in Northbrook in past week

Seventy-three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past week in Glenview compared to nine in Northbrook, Cook County public health officials reported.

There were no new deaths in Glenview but one in Northbrook from July 8 through Tuesday, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

In Glenview, 641 people have tested positive and 48 people have died since the pandemic began. In Northbrook, 371 have tested positive and 40 have died.

Glenbrook South High School in Glenview suspended sports camps on Monday after officials learned at least one student who participated in the camps last week had tested positive.

"Through the implementation of our contact tracing protocol, we learned that other Glenbrook South students have also tested positive for COVID-19," a district news release issued Sunday evening said.

In the previous week, July 1-7, Glenview cases increased by 19 and Northbrook cases increased by 13, and there were no new deaths.

Suburban Cook County had 40,603 cases and 2,044 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. In Chicago there were 55,583 cases and 2,697 fatalities.

Suburban Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties had recorded 78,719 COVID-19 cases and 3,678 deaths as of Tuesday, about 51% of the state's total numbers. Illinois had 155,506 cases, including 7,218 deaths.