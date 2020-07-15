 

Wolff's Flea Market says the state is wrong to block its reopening

  • Normally one of the biggest outdoor flea markets in the Chicago area, Wolff's Flea Market in Rosemont hasn't received permission from state officials to reopen. Its operators argue the market is being misclassified as a festival.

    Normally one of the biggest outdoor flea markets in the Chicago area, Wolff's Flea Market in Rosemont hasn't received permission from state officials to reopen. Its operators argue the market is being misclassified as a festival. Daily Herald File Photo, 2009

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 7/15/2020 5:55 PM

Wolff's Flea Market, a Northwest suburban staple for pickers, collectors and other thrifters, hasn't received state permission to reopen because, its operators contend, it's been misclassified as a festival instead of retail shopping.

The weekly Sunday morning swap meet of 760 vendors selling their wares and tchotchkes is normally held from April through October in the parking lot of the Allstate Arena in Rosemont. It's one of the largest in the Chicago area.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

But organizers are holding out hope they'll still be able to host an abbreviated 30th season in Rosemont if they can convince state regulators that proper COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place.

That would include limiting capacity to no more than 5,000 at a time -- half the usual peak -- mandating masks for customers and vendors, and installing hand sanitizer stations throughout the 30-acre site.

"It's a shame corporate stores are allowed to open indoors and we're the small nobodies who are outdoors and we're being restricted," said David Wolff, who runs the market with his wife, Sharon, and brother, Don.

"We're no different than a Walmart," Wolff added. "Customers are coming in, they go shop, buy things, they check out. Again, it's outdoors. In general, (shoppers are) moving. There's no lingering."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Wolff's has the support of Rosemont village officials, who rent their stadium parking lot to the market. But because of liability issues, the village requires the state to sign off.

The Wolff family says they received an email from the Illinois Department of Public Health that said, "At this time, events like flea markets, carnivals and festivals are not to reopen at the beginning of Phase 4." The family said they also spoke by phone with a representative of the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, who referred back to the health department's decision.

Spokespersons for those two state agencies, as well as the governor's office, didn't respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

"I think the bottom line is they don't think we're retail. They think we're something else," Wolff said.

But at least a dozen other flea markets in the Chicago area have already reopened or are scheduled to in the coming weeks. The monthly Kane County Flea Market is set to resume Aug. 1-2, while Swap-O-Rama, which operates markets in Melrose Park, Alsip and the South Side of Chicago, recently reopened.

Wolff said he can't speak for the processes of other markets, but it's likely operators made the assumption that their markets classify as retail under state reopening guidelines.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Rules once lifted are reimposed to try to curb new outbreaks
Related Article
Rules once lifted are reimposed to try to curb new outbreaks
 
Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
Related Article
Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
 
In virus era, back-to-school plans stress working parents
Related Article
In virus era, back-to-school plans stress working parents
 
Related Article
Organizers cancel 2021 New Year's Day Rose Parade due to impact of coronavirus pandemic
 
Officials: Glenview's Flick pool closed again due to COVID-19
Related Article
Officials: Glenview's Flick pool closed again due to COVID-19
 
Suburbs, Chicago now in separate COVID-19 regions as state aims to target hot spots
Related Article
Suburbs, Chicago now in separate COVID-19 regions as state aims to target hot spots
 
Related Article
Lincolnshire cancels remaining summer events
 
Related Article
YMCA pools reopen in Palatine, Naperville, Lake Zurich and Downers Grove
 
Our view: Let's campaign to build nursing numbers
Related Article
Our view: Let's campaign to build nursing numbers
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 