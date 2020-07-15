Wolff's Flea Market says the state is wrong to block its reopening

Normally one of the biggest outdoor flea markets in the Chicago area, Wolff's Flea Market in Rosemont hasn't received permission from state officials to reopen. Its operators argue the market is being misclassified as a festival. Daily Herald File Photo, 2009

Wolff's Flea Market, a Northwest suburban staple for pickers, collectors and other thrifters, hasn't received state permission to reopen because, its operators contend, it's been misclassified as a festival instead of retail shopping.

The weekly Sunday morning swap meet of 760 vendors selling their wares and tchotchkes is normally held from April through October in the parking lot of the Allstate Arena in Rosemont. It's one of the largest in the Chicago area.

But organizers are holding out hope they'll still be able to host an abbreviated 30th season in Rosemont if they can convince state regulators that proper COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place.

That would include limiting capacity to no more than 5,000 at a time -- half the usual peak -- mandating masks for customers and vendors, and installing hand sanitizer stations throughout the 30-acre site.

"It's a shame corporate stores are allowed to open indoors and we're the small nobodies who are outdoors and we're being restricted," said David Wolff, who runs the market with his wife, Sharon, and brother, Don.

"We're no different than a Walmart," Wolff added. "Customers are coming in, they go shop, buy things, they check out. Again, it's outdoors. In general, (shoppers are) moving. There's no lingering."

Wolff's has the support of Rosemont village officials, who rent their stadium parking lot to the market. But because of liability issues, the village requires the state to sign off.

The Wolff family says they received an email from the Illinois Department of Public Health that said, "At this time, events like flea markets, carnivals and festivals are not to reopen at the beginning of Phase 4." The family said they also spoke by phone with a representative of the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, who referred back to the health department's decision.

Spokespersons for those two state agencies, as well as the governor's office, didn't respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

"I think the bottom line is they don't think we're retail. They think we're something else," Wolff said.

But at least a dozen other flea markets in the Chicago area have already reopened or are scheduled to in the coming weeks. The monthly Kane County Flea Market is set to resume Aug. 1-2, while Swap-O-Rama, which operates markets in Melrose Park, Alsip and the South Side of Chicago, recently reopened.

Wolff said he can't speak for the processes of other markets, but it's likely operators made the assumption that their markets classify as retail under state reopening guidelines.