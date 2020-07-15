July 15 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the 2019 novel coronavirus. Courtesy of U.S. Centers for Disease Control

Interactive map Suburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 79,137 cases in the suburbs as of Wednesday, 50.5% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,681 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Wednesday, suburban Cook County had 40,805 cases and 2,043 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 55,857 cases and 2,702 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,842 cases and 101 deaths in Des Plaines, 850 cases and 59 deaths in Wheeling, 773 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 705 cases and 22 deaths in Streamwood, 691 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 647 cases and 19 deaths in Schaumburg, 624 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 651 cases and 48 deaths in Glenview, 529 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 536 cases and 28 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 388 cases and 38 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 373 cases and 41 deaths in Northbrook, 374 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 289 cases and 8 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 134 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 9,862 cases and 489 deaths as of Wednesday.

• Top counts: 864 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 819 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 708 cases and 11 deaths in Glendale Heights, 596 cases and 34 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 564 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 558 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 457 cases and 24 deaths in Lombard, 414 cases and 36 deaths in Elmhurst, 384 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 317 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 280 cases and 4 deaths in Villa Park, 263 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 200 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County • The county listed 10,576 cases and 412 deaths on its website as of Wednesday.

• Top counts: 2,795 to 2,799 in Waukegan, 630 to 634 in Round Lake Beach, 400 to 404 in Mundelein, 330 to 334 in Gurnee, 255 to 259 in Round Lake, 210 to 214 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 210 to 214 in Lake Zurich, 180 to 184 in Vernon Hills, 175 to 179 in Wauconda, 155 to 159 in Libertyville, 110 to 114 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 8,274 cases with 286 deaths on its website Wednesday.

• Top counts: 3,502 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,972 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 781 in Carpentersville, 366 in St. Charles, 350 in South Elgin, 225 in North Aurora, 225 in Geneva, 156 in Batavia, and 57 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 2,367 cases and 103 deaths, according to the health department Wednesday.

Will County

• 7,449 cases and 328 deaths, as of Wednesday.

• Cases per town include 473 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 88 in Aurora (Will County portion).