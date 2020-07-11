 

Ahead of mother's sentencing Thursday, ralliers gather for 5-year-old, other slain children

  • Tracy Kotzman places a cutout representing one of the child deaths investigated by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services inspector general in 2019 during a rally Saturday in Woodstock.

      Tracy Kotzman places a cutout representing one of the child deaths investigated by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services inspector general in 2019 during a rally Saturday in Woodstock. Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer

  • JoAnn Cunningham leaves a McHenry County courtroom in February. She pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her 5-year old son, AJ Freund, and is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

    JoAnn Cunningham leaves a McHenry County courtroom in February. She pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her 5-year old son, AJ Freund, and is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. Stacey Wescott/Pool/Chicago Tribune

  • Tracy Kotzman readies a ribbon Saturday during a remembrance for AJ Freund in Woodstock.

      Tracy Kotzman readies a ribbon Saturday during a remembrance for AJ Freund in Woodstock. Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer

  • JoAnn Cunningham appears in McHenry County court in Woodstock Jan. 30. Cunningham had been ordered to undergo a presentence evaluation. She pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her 5-year old son, AJ Freund, and is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

      JoAnn Cunningham appears in McHenry County court in Woodstock Jan. 30. Cunningham had been ordered to undergo a presentence evaluation. She pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her 5-year old son, AJ Freund, and is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Andrew Freund appears in court in McHenry County on Jan. 14 in Woodstock. A status hearing on his murder trial date is scheduled for July 30.

    Andrew Freund appears in court in McHenry County on Jan. 14 in Woodstock. A status hearing on his murder trial date is scheduled for July 30. Matthew Apgar, Shaw Media / Pool

 
Mick Zawislak
 
 
Updated 7/11/2020 7:10 PM

Most of the balloons arranged in an arch on the Woodstock square Saturday afternoon were black and blue -- one the color of mourning and the other a favorite of a little boy who had been beaten to death.

White balloons representing innocence also were intertwined in the centerpiece assembled on the pavilion for a rally to remember and demand justice for 5-year-old AJ Freund, who died in April 2019.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In December, his mother, JoAnn Cunningham pleaded guilty to AJ's murder in their Crystal Lake home. She faces up to 60 years in prison without the possibility of parole. Sentencing by Judge Robert Wilbrandt is scheduled for Thursday.

People gathered Saturday in the Woodstock Square also in memory of other children who have died while on the radar of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, and to demand changes within the agency, which had several encounters with AJ's family.

"Look at that face," said Tracy Kotzman, who founded the ROAR for AJ Facebook group and organized Saturday's event. "He was 5 years old. We want justice, but more importantly, we want change."

AJ Freund
AJ Freund
by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

At the base of the pavilion were little cardboard cutouts of children to represent the 123 child deaths in 2019 investigated by the DCFS inspector general's office. Participants say DCFS was "deliberately indifferent" in its dealings with AJ and have called for charges to be brought against the caseworker and supervisor.

For the past 14 months, Kotzman and a small but determined group have stood vigil outside the McHenry County courthouse on the many days of court proceedings for Cunningham and AJ's father, Andrew Freund Sr.

Michelle Egizio checks the balloon arch during at a remembrance Saturday in Woodstock for AJ Freund.
  Michelle Egizio checks the balloon arch during at a remembrance Saturday in Woodstock for AJ Freund. - Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer

In February, Freund Sr., who also is charged with murder and other offenses in connection with the death, waived his right to a jury trial and asked to have his case decided solely by a judge. A status hearing on his trial date is scheduled for July 30.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Kotzman said a more formal program with speakers to mark the anniversary of AJ's death and to honor National Child Abuse Prevention month had been planned for April but was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Saturday's rally in advance of the sentencing was scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. to be followed by a candle lighting memorial ceremony to remember AJ and other children.

"When I saw his face on the news, it struck a chord in me. Things could have been different," said Michelle Egizio, a Naperville resident who joined ROAR for AJ early on.

Rachel Inserra came to Woodstock from St. Charles to support the cause.

"AJ is on my mind every day, so whatever I can do," she said. "I don't think people know the full impact of the story."

Sparse attendance at the beginning of the vigil was disappointing to Kotzman but she said it won't dilute the mission of standing up for kids.

"We're still here," she said.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
'It needs a new beginning': Home where authorities say AJ Freund was murdered is demolished
Related Article
'It needs a new beginning': Home where authorities say AJ Freund was murdered is demolished
 
Dad waives jury trial in beating death of AJ Freund. Sentencing date set for AJ's mom.
Related Article
Dad waives jury trial in beating death of AJ Freund. Sentencing date set for AJ's mom.
 
AJ Freund's DCFS caseworker, supervisor ousted
Related Article
AJ Freund's DCFS caseworker, supervisor ousted
 
AJ Freund's mother pleads guilty to murder, avoids possible life sentence
Related Article
AJ Freund's mother pleads guilty to murder, avoids possible life sentence
 
Parental rights case involving AJ's siblings continued
Related Article
Parental rights case involving AJ's siblings continued
 
'Smell of feces was overwhelming': Police reports detail problems in missing Crystal Lake boy's home
Related Article
'Smell of feces was overwhelming': Police reports detail problems in missing Crystal Lake boy's home
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 