Glenview police seek help finding 80-year-old man

The Glenview Police Department and the Illinois State Police have asked for help finding a missing 80-year-old man who was last seen about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Rogelio Poblacion was last believed to be in the Evanston area driving a red Hyundai Elantra with Illinois plates 8530476. He had recently left a Glenview restaurant at the corner of Lake Avenue and Milwaukee Avenue.

Poblacion is white, stands 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange golf shirt, khaki pants and a white golf hat. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Glenview police at (847) 729-5000 or dial 911.