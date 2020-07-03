 

Flags flying in Warrenville for the Fourth of July

  • Margie Leonard, auxiliary member for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8081 in Warrenville, carries flags to position in the ground for the "field of flags."

      Margie Leonard, auxiliary member for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8081 in Warrenville, carries flags to position in the ground for the "field of flags." Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • American flags are on display at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8081 in Warrenville. Visitors can purchase a flag and leave messages to family members who have served in a branch of the U.S. military.

      American flags are on display at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8081 in Warrenville. Visitors can purchase a flag and leave messages to family members who have served in a branch of the U.S. military. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Robert Sanchez
 
 
Updated 7/3/2020 4:01 PM

A Warrenville field has become a sea of red, white and blue for a good cause on the Fourth of July.

Dozens of volunteers came together last weekend to display more than 500 American flags at Warrenville VFW Post 8081, 3S371 Mignin Drive. Many of the flags have since been sold as part of a fundraiser run by the post, its auxiliary, and Warrenville American Legion Post 589.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

By Friday morning, roughly 220 flags remained.

"The response has been phenomenal," said Bob Zaborowski, senior vice commander of VFW Post 8081.

The "field of flags" was provided by Rudy Keller, a retired high school administrator who lives in Wheaton.

Keller said he was planning to install 2,020 flags and have a traveling Vietnam Wall at Seven Gables Park in Wheaton. But that event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Warrenville had to cancel its Fourth of July celebration, Keller said the city gave the VFW permission to have a flag display.

"Instead of letting the Fourth of July go by without a parade and fireworks," Keller said, "I thought this would be a nice, patriotic effort to support our flag, support our military and support our veterans."

Keller has a great of deal of experience with flag displays.

Since 2013, he has organized displays at a variety of locations, including West Aurora High School, Kaneland High School in Maple Park, and Metea Valley High School in Aurora. Each display has 3-by-5-foot flags attached to poles in perfect rows and columns.

"Walking through the field of flags is peaceful," Keller said. "It's very patriotic."

Keller said the flags in Warrenville were left over from previous events.

All the flags are available for purchase. The cost for one flag with a pole is $10.

"That's a bargain," Keller said.

Because of restrictions on crowd size, organizers did little to promote the field of flags. There was no opening ceremony for the event.

Still, Zaborowski said the flags have sold well. Many were seen in yards around Warrenville.

"I think people are showing a little more patriotism," he said.

The display will remain until Sunday afternoon.

