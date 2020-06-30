Boaters planning Chain O' Lakes parade to celebrate Independence Day

At least two dozen decorated boats are expected to take part in a parade through the Chain O' Lakes on Saturday to celebrate Independence Day. Daily Herald File Photo

With so many Independence Day festivals, parades and fireworks shows called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, part-time Spring Grove resident and boating enthusiast Bret Busby wanted to find some way to get people together safely to mark the occasion.

In just a couple of weeks his idea has turned into a growing celebration dubbed the "Cavalcade for our Country," which will feature dozens of decorated boats traversing the Chain O' Lakes throughout the day Saturday to celebrate the nation's independence.

"Between flooding, COVID-19 and everything else going on, I just wanted to do something to get people out and celebrating, and maybe take their minds off things for a little while," Busby said.

As of Monday, Busby said, more than 150 people had expressed interest in taking part in the daylong celebration, with at least two dozen boats committed to being a part of the procession. He expects to crowd to grow as Independence Day gets closer.

The procession will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday from the Snuggery on the upper Fox River in McHenry. From there, they'll travel through each of the lakes in the Chain, stopping at six more establishments for 30 to 45 minutes each, as well as a trio of popular sandbars, along the way.

The parade also will pass several parks along the waterway system, so those without boats can get in on the celebration.

"I felt bad especially for kids with so many events canceled, so I wanted to create a family friendly event that maybe will bring a bit of normalcy," Busby said.

For more information and a schedule of stops, visit the event's Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/yal3z7s9.