SUV backs into front of jewelry store in Schaumburg

The driver of an SUV accidentally backed into the front of Lester Starr Jewelers on Thursday in Schaumburg's Town Square shopping center, police said. Courtesy of Frank Ciesla

The driver of an SUV accidentally backed into the front window of Lester Starr Jewelers on Thursday afternoon in Schaumburg, police said.

No injuries were reported, but the store, which is in the Town Square shopping center, sustained extensive damage.

At 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Schaumburg police responded to a report of a black Mazda Tribute SUV that backed into the storefront at 160 S. Roselle Road. Sgt. Karen McCartney said the driver, whose vehicle had a handicap parking tag on its rearview mirror, might have experienced a medical issue.

Because only the edge of the vehicle's rear tires went through the brick facade below the destroyed store window, the damage to the store was limited to the front. Still, McCartney said, the store is not deemed safe for occupancy.

McCartney did not know if the store was open at the time of the crash, and a cost estimate of the damage was not available.