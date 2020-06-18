 

SUV backs into front of jewelry store in Schaumburg

  • The driver of an SUV accidentally backed into the front of Lester Starr Jewelers on Thursday in Schaumburg's Town Square shopping center, police said.

    The driver of an SUV accidentally backed into the front of Lester Starr Jewelers on Thursday in Schaumburg's Town Square shopping center, police said. Courtesy of Frank Ciesla

 
Kevin Schmit
 
 
Updated 6/18/2020 8:18 PM

The driver of an SUV accidentally backed into the front window of Lester Starr Jewelers on Thursday afternoon in Schaumburg, police said.

No injuries were reported, but the store, which is in the Town Square shopping center, sustained extensive damage.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

At 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Schaumburg police responded to a report of a black Mazda Tribute SUV that backed into the storefront at 160 S. Roselle Road. Sgt. Karen McCartney said the driver, whose vehicle had a handicap parking tag on its rearview mirror, might have experienced a medical issue.

Because only the edge of the vehicle's rear tires went through the brick facade below the destroyed store window, the damage to the store was limited to the front. Still, McCartney said, the store is not deemed safe for occupancy.

McCartney did not know if the store was open at the time of the crash, and a cost estimate of the damage was not available.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 