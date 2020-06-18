'It's been a labor of love': After 36 years at its helm, barber closing Winfield institution

Robin Morrissey knows the tears are coming. She's just not sure when.

After 36 years as the owner of Sportsmans Barber Shop in Winfield, she and her husband, Dave, have decided to sell their property to the village for its Town Center development.

Morrissey, 64, says the timing is perfect for her to settle into retirement, but she also knows it won't be easy saying goodbye to the stream of regular customers scheduling appointments before the iconic establishment closes for good at the end of the month.

"I haven't started with the waterworks yet," she said with a laugh. "But I have a feeling as we get closer, there will be some. I hope no one makes fun of me for being a crybaby."

Morrissey accepted an offer in March to sell the property to the village. Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck and she was forced to close Sportsmans until Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan took effect in late May.

She ended up enjoying the brief taste of retirement and announced plans to close at the same time she reopened, giving her and her clients a month to exchange farewells.

"We're a big part of the community," Morrissey said. "It's amazing how wonderful everyone has been."

Morrissey entered barber school at about the same time she married Dave, her West Chicago High School sweetheart, 45 years ago. Dave was a client at Sportsmans Barber Shop and the previous owner encouraged Morrissey to pursue cutting hair as a career.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Robin Morrissey, left, is closing Winfield's Sportsmans Barber Shop after working there for about four decades, including the last 36 years as its owner. Vicki Schwarz, right, has worked there for 28 years.

She worked at Sportsmans, which had been open for about 10 years before she arrived, for four years before buying it. She eventually gathered a staff of all women who were former barber school classmates, and some have remained with her for decades.

It's the stability, the friendliness and, of course, the great haircuts that kept customers coming back.

"It's a Winfield institution," said John Salat, a client for about 25 years, who also brought his two sons in for haircuts as they grew up.

"An old-fashioned, classic barbershop," he said. "It's the kind of place where you always see neighbors or friends and can catch up with them and their families."

Clearing out decades' worth of memorabilia spread throughout the shop might sound difficult, but customers have helped out. They've grown attached to the items, even the animal heads mounted on the walls.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Robin Peterson cuts longtime customer Rod Equi's hair Wednesday at Sportsmans Barber Shop in Winfield. Equi said he's been getting his hair cut there for "15 to 20 years." Peterson has worked there for 23 years. "I'm the rookie," she said.

After collecting the heads through the years -- some from disgruntled spouses wanting them gone from living rooms and basements -- Morrissey is finding them new homes with sentimental customers.

Everyone, it seems, wants a piece of the place as a reminder of a wonderful era.

"When I took over people were asking me if I was going to change the name and put up frilly curtains or anything, and I told them no," Morrissey said. "Why mess with something that works? Everyone seems to enjoy it."

Morrissey won't completely give up cutting hair. She'll continue to take care of her elderly clients who have trouble leaving their homes.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Robin Morrissey jokes with employees Vicki Schwarz, left, and Robin Peterson at Sportsmans Barber Shop in Winfield Wednesday.

It's the younger ones who will be disappointed.

Just last week a teenager came into the shop for the first time and loved his haircut. Morrissey saw the disappointment in his eyes when she said they were closing for good.

It's time, she told him.

"It doesn't feel like it's been 40 years because it's been so much fun," she said. "It's been a labor of love."