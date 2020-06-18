Glenview Herald and Northbrook Herald debut today

These are the first front pages of the Glenbrook Herald and the Northbrook Herald, which debuted June 18.

At a time when news organizations everywhere are dealing with drastic cutbacks, Daily Herald Media Group has launched two new weekly publications.

The employee-owned company started delivery of the Glenview Herald and the Northbrook Herald today.

The two North suburban communities are just east of the Daily Herald's established circulation area. The tabloid-size publications will be delivered free to residents.

The move fills a void created in March by the demise of 22nd Century Media, which published the Glenview Lantern and the Northbrook Tower among its 14 community newspapers.

Northbrook resident Gail Eisenberg, former director of sales for 22nd Century Media's Glenview and Northbrook papers, will handle retail advertising sales, while editorial content will be provided by three current Daily Herald staffers, with Melynda Findlay-Shamie serving as editor, and Joe Lewnard and David Oberhelman serving as reporter/photographers.