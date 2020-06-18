Family remembers Wheaton North student killed in Carol Stream crash

Jorge "George" Acosta-Flores was the youngest of four brothers. But he wasn't afraid to stand up to them, his brother, Emilio Canseco-Acosta, said Thursday.

"He wasn't even afraid of telling me things straight up," Canseco-Acosta, 10 years older, said Thursday, two days after the funeral for his 17-year-old brother.

George -- who also has a younger sister -- was on his way to work in West Chicago around 6:25 a.m. last Friday when the car he was driving crashed into the back of a truck. He and fellow Wheaton North High School student David Aguilar were killed.

"He was a competitive kid. I always pushed him to be the best," Canseco-Acosta said.

George started out playing soccer but in middle school turned to wrestling.

He loved learning the techniques involved in the sport, Canseco-Acosta said, and he loved trying to best an opponent, whether it be an individual wrestler or an opposing team.

"He always wanted the best," Canseco-Acosta said.

George was making plans to attend college after high school, but he had not settled on a career path. He was an avid user of the Tik Tok and Instagram apps, Canseco-Acosta said, and tributes and messages of condolence have been coming in from his social-media followers, some of whom live in other countries.

George had a nickname -- Gato. That's Spanish for "cat." His late grandfather gave it to him when he was an infant, because when the sun shone on his face, it appeared his eye color would change, like a young cat's.

The family has closed a GoFundMe money-raising campaign, after people donated more than twice what was requested.