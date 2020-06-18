Driver's license office in Schaumburg closed until July 2

The Illinois secretary of state's office announced Thursday that the driver's license facility in Schaumburg will be closed until July 2 because of an unspecified COVID-19 concern.

Describing the closure of the office at 1227 E. Golf Road as a "precautionary measure," the announcement encouraged drivers to use facilities in Des Plaines, Elgin and Lake Zurich. Only new drivers, customers with expired driver's licenses and ID cards, and customers with vehicle transactions will be served.