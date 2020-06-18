Driver's license office in Schaumburg closed until July 2
Updated 6/18/2020 10:27 PM
The Illinois secretary of state's office announced Thursday that the driver's license facility in Schaumburg will be closed until July 2 because of an unspecified COVID-19 concern.
Describing the closure of the office at 1227 E. Golf Road as a "precautionary measure," the announcement encouraged drivers to use facilities in Des Plaines, Elgin and Lake Zurich. Only new drivers, customers with expired driver's licenses and ID cards, and customers with vehicle transactions will be served.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.