Authorities: Man stole more than $1,400 in merchandise from Mariano's, hit officer with car

A Woodstock man has been charged with stealing more than $1,400 of merchandise from the Wheaton Mariano's and hitting a police officer with his car as he fled the grocery store, authorities said Monday.

Timothy J. Meijer, 32, remains held in DuPage County Jail on $150,000 bail. He would have to post 10% to be released.

Meijer is charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding and burglary.

Meijer entered the Mariano's store near Main Street and Roosevelt Road on June 2, with the intention to steal alcohol, according to a police news release.

With more than $1,400 of unpaid merchandise in a shopping cart, he fled the store and was confronted by a Wheaton police officer, police said. As Meijer tried to flee, he struck the officer with his car, police said.

The officer suffered abrasions to an elbow and is back to full duty, Deputy Chief P.J. Youker said via email Monday.

Meijer fled from other police officers who tried to stop him, and after a brief pursuit, the officers ended the chase and Meijer escaped, according to the news release.

After an investigation, police took Meijer into custody June 12.

His next court date is June 19.