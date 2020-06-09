 

Members of several churches pray for peace in Hanover Park parking lot service

  • Barbara Lazzara of Addison, center, prays with people from several different area churches who gathered Tuesday for a service in the parking lot of Evangel Church in Hanover Park.

  • People from several churches gathered Tuesday in the parking lot of Evangel Church in Hanover Park to pray for peace.

  • More than 250 people from several area churches prayed together Tuesday in the parking lot of Evangel Church in Hanover Park.

  • People from several different area churches gathered Tuesday in the parking lot of Evangel Church in Hanover Park to pray for peace and unity.

  • Pastor Jon Peacock of Mission Church in Bloomingdale prays with people from several different area churches who gathered Tuesday for a service in the parking lot of Evangel Church in Hanover Park.

Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 6/9/2020 3:53 PM

The parking lot at Evangel Church in Hanover Park was packed with more than 250 people from area churches praying together Tuesday morning.

Pastor Jon Peacock of Mission Church led the group through song and prayer as they gathered for what was planned as a nonpolitical spiritual event, rather than a protest, in memory of George Floyd.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"When our world is in pain in every direction we look, the churches need to come together to pray," Peacock said.

People were gleeful and happy to see each other before the 40-minute service, which was hosted in a section of the church parking lot. Many were seeing each other for the first time since Gov. J.B. Pritzker initiated his stay-at-home order in March.

Barbara Lazzara of Addison was grateful for the beautiful weather and to be among friends.

"There is so much violence and unrest (right now)," she said, adding that she is hopeful that the power of God and love will bring people together again.

Among the churches taking part were St. Isidore Parish in Bloomingdale, Saint Walter Church in Roselle, Evangel Church Palatine Campus and Mission Church in Bloomingdale.

