Cary family displaced after house fire

No injuries were reported, but a Cary family was displaced Sunday evening after a fire left their two-story house uninhabitable, officials said.

Crews responded about 6:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Woodbridge Drive and found fire coming through the roof, according to a news release from the Cary Fire Protection District. People at the scene were using a neighbor's garden hose to spray water on the fire.

The homeowner told firefighters that he and his family members were in the backyard when they smelled plastic burning and noticed the roof was on fire, officials said. His wife, the only person inside at the time, was able to safely evacuate.

A ceiling collapsed onto three firefighters, who were evaluated but refused medical treatment, officials said. The blaze was extinguished within about 16 minutes.

A damage estimate was not immediately available, but the house was deemed uninhabitable. The family is staying with relatives in the area, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.