1 dead, 2 hospitalized in crash in Holiday Hills

A 56-year-old McHenry woman was killed and two people were injured Wednesday evening in Holiday Hills after a car hit two motorcycles, according to the McHenry County sheriff's office. Alex Vucha/Shaw Media

A 56-year-old McHenry woman was killed and two people were injured Wednesday evening in Holiday Hills after a car hit two motorcycles, according to the McHenry County sheriff's office.

Sheriff's deputies, Illinois Department of Natural Resource Police, Island Lake Police Department, Nunda Rural Township Fire/Rescue and McHenry Township Fire/Rescue District responded to the 2300 block of South River Road at 7:26 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash involving a 2017 Acura TLX, a 2003 Harley-Davidson FLSTF Fat Boy Motorcycle and a 2005 Harley-Davidson Trike.

The Acura had been traveling north on South River Road, according to authorities. For unknown reasons, the Acura, driven by a 20-year-old McHenry woman, went into the southbound lane of traffic, where it struck both motorcycles, police said.

The driver of the 2005 Harley-Davidson, the 56-year-old McHenry woman, was taken by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, a 65-year-old man from Lake in the Hills, was taken by helicopter to Advocate Condell, where he remains in critical condition.

A rider on the 2005 Harley-Davidson, a 9-year-old juvenile from Louisiana, was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Hospital in McHenry with serious injuries.

The drivers of the motorcycles were not wearing helmets, but the rider was, according to police.

The driver of the Acura was not injured.

That area of the roadway was closed for approximately six hours.

The investigation continues by the McHenry County sheriff's office Major Crash Investigation Unit, Holiday Hills Police Department, and the Lake County coroner's office.