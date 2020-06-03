Protesters disperse after peaceful assembly in Wheaton

Protesters gathered peacefully in downtown Wheaton Wednesday to speak out against racial inequalities.

Demonstrators met at Adams Park downtown about 1 p.m. The large group of mostly young people then rallied in front of city hall, reconvened in the historic park beside the Wheaton Public Library and began dispersing shortly before 5 p.m.

The Downtown Wheaton Association has recommended businesses remain closed until Friday morning as a precaution ahead of planned protests. Police also have increased patrols.

Some businesses may remain open. Before visiting, customers should call ahead to ensure the business is open and confirm their hours.