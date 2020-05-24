 

Suburban Muslims mark Eid with 'joy and happiness,' from a distance

  • Children received toys and money as hundreds of families arrive Sunday at The Mecca Center in Willowbrook for a drive-through celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

      Children received toys and money as hundreds of families arrive Sunday at The Mecca Center in Willowbrook for a drive-through celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Hassan Aly, imam and religious director of The Mecca Center in Willowbrook, gives treats to children Sunday morning during a drive-through celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

      Hassan Aly, imam and religious director of The Mecca Center in Willowbrook, gives treats to children Sunday morning during a drive-through celebration of Eid al-Fitr. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Hundreds of families, many with decorated cars, arrive Sunday morning at The Mecca Center in Willowbrook for a drive-through celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

      Hundreds of families, many with decorated cars, arrive Sunday morning at The Mecca Center in Willowbrook for a drive-through celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Hundreds of families arrive at The Mecca Center in Willowbrook Sunday morning for a drive-through celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Children received toys and other gifts.

      Hundreds of families arrive at The Mecca Center in Willowbrook Sunday morning for a drive-through celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Children received toys and other gifts. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Hundreds of families arrive Sunday morning at The Mecca Center in Willowbrook for a drive-through celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

      Hundreds of families arrive Sunday morning at The Mecca Center in Willowbrook for a drive-through celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 
Updated 5/24/2020 5:59 PM

Processions of vehicles made their way to various suburban mosques Sunday as Muslims observed Eid, marking the completion of a monthlong fasting period.

Instead of gathering for traditional congregational prayers, they participated in drive-through celebrations in the parking lots of mosques in Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Naperville, Lombard, Orland Park, Wheaton and Willowbrook.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Across the suburbs mosques remain closed due to the state's ban on mass gatherings to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Many Muslims performed their morning Eid prayers at home and then joined the motorcades to pick up balloons, gifts, toys, sweets and goody bags without getting out of their cars.

Eid al-Fitr -- or "Feast of the Fast-Breaking" -- is the celebration at the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. During the month, Muslims abstain from food, drink and other sensual pleasures from break of dawn to sunset. The fast is performed to attain piety, learn self-discipline, self-restraint and compassion toward the less fortunate. Charity also is emphasized.

"The idea here is to give a sense of joy and happiness," said Hassan Aly, imam and religious director of The Mecca Center in Willowbrook. "Especially for our kids, this is the time when we show them that (Eid) is a thing that we need to celebrate, even in these times."

Typically, more than 3,000 people attend Eid prayers at the mosque. Aly expected more than 500 cars with families to come through Sunday.

A similar scene unfolded at the Islamic Center of Naperville. The program there was conceived and organized by the mosque's youth leaders. It included food, Islamic music and a collection of donations for refugee children.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"It's super exciting for the community to have a way to get together, of course with social distancing in mind," said Mesha Fakhruddin, 21, one of two ICN youth directors. "I don't think even (the youth) were expecting such an overwhelming community response for their first leadership project."

Fakhruddin expected to receive roughly 200 families who would each receive a box of sweets, and goody bags with cotton candy and balloons for children.

"It ended up being a communitywide effort," she said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 