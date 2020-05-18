Major flooding along Des Plaines, DuPage, Fox rivers

Residents across the suburbs are bailing out basements or driving around impassable roads Monday after a wet weekend overwhelmed local waterways and flood prevention systems.

Every Chicago-area river monitored by the National Weather Service is under some advisement as a result of rains that have pelted the region on and off for days, officials said Monday.

The Des Plaines River is at major flood stage near Lincolnshire and Des Plaines, according to NWS meteorologist Brian Leatherwood.

In Des Plaines, flash flooding caused some impassable roads over the weekend and into Monday, officials said.

"We got an awful lot of rain in a short amount of time," Des Plaines police officer Mike Heidkamp said.

Leatherwood said a heavy swath of the area from central Cook County south through Will County and beyond received about five to six inches Sunday. The rest of the area received rain, but totals were as low as one or two inches elsewhere, Leatherwood said.

Further south, low-lying areas in Lisle were hit hard, with residents of buildings at 4711, 4721 and 4731 St. Joseph Creek Road all evacuated because of flooding. The Red Cross is assisting families with placement in nearby hotels, Assistant Village Manager Jack Knight said.

Three roads remained closed in Lisle by midday Monday, including Burlington Avenue from Route 53 to the DuPage River, where DuPage County crews were helping pump out water and several yards were flooded.

Much of Lisle Community Park, a designated floodwater retention area, remained underwater Monday, with Short Street through the park and Riverview Drive on the park's east side both closed.

- Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer Parts of the River Walk in Naperville were closed Monday due to the heavy weekend rain.

The Riverwalk in downtown Naperville also flooded as the West Branch of the DuPage River rose in Sunday's soaking rains. The city reported standing water on parts of Ogden Avenue on Sunday and in the northbound lanes of Naper Boulevard between 75th Street and Hobson Road on Monday.

The city made sandbags available Saturday and alerted residents that flooding could occur in the downtown and downstream areas near downtown.

Officials also advised boaters to stay off the river after firefighters rescued three people on two occasions Friday.

In Lincolnshire, the Des Plaines River is at 15.73 feet but village officials said Monday that because river levels appear to have stabilized, no evacuations will be ordered. However, homeowners should use their best judgment for the safety of their families, a village alert read Monday morning.

The river is at a moderate flood stage in Gurnee and is expected to crest at 10.5 feet, which would be six inches short of a major flood stage, but village officials anticipate it will crest lower because of the forecast.

The Fox River in Elgin is very high and will remain high for a few days, city spokeswoman Molly Gillespie said.

Walton Island is almost completely underwater and about a third of the grass field at Festival Park is flooded. Other flooded areas include some riverfront yards along Wellington Avenue and property near Grand Victoria Casino downtown.

Several streets were closed for a time last weekend or are still closed due to flooding, such as in Elgin's Poplar Creek neighborhood, she said. The pedestrian bridges to Walton Island and the Fox River Trail under the Chicago Street and Highland Avenue bridges are closed, she said.

- Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer A car navigates high-standing water on Rt. 31 in St. Charles Monday morning after heavy weekend rain caused flooding all over the suburbs.

In downtown St. Charles, the Illinois Street Bridge and the Indiana Pedestrian Bridge were shut down last weekend due to elevated Fox River levels. The riverwalk and other nearby pathways also will remain closed until water levels begin receding, Public Works Director Peter Suhr said.

City staff members also have responded to some resident requests related to localized flooding, he said, and they'll continue monitoring the river as it rises in the next few days.

The Fox Waterway Agency of Lake and McHenry Counties reported Monday that flooding has led to a debris advisory for the entire system, comprising the Chain O' Lakes and Fox River. Much of the Chain remains open for boating. A no-wake restriction has been placed on the upper and lower river and could be extended to the Chain later today, according to a notice on the agency's website.

• Daily Herald reporters Eric Peterson, Elena Ferrarin and Marie Wilson contributed to this report