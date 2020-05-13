One suburban Junior Ninja moves on to finals, as second awaits her turn

Owen Pham enjoyed an early birthday celebration last week.

The Arlington Heights boy, who turned 11 on Tuesday, advanced to the final of "American Ninja Warrior Junior" in the episode broadcast last Friday on the Universal Kids network.

Although the competition was filmed in July in California, Pham and his immediate family are sworn to secrecy about the results until after each episode airs. He'll need to keep his secret a little longer because his final episode won't be broadcast until June 12.

The competition's winner earns a $15,000 prize, while second place is worth $10,000, third $5,000 and fourth $2,500. Until the final airs, you can follow Owen's adventure on his @phamilyninjas Instragram account.

"It's going to be fun still, I hope," said Owen, who competed in the 9-to-10 age group. "I'm just telling people to keep watching."

As Owen's fans await his finale, 13-year-old Emerson Smith of Wheaton makes her debut on this Friday's episode in the 11-to-12 age group. The Franklin Middle School student had her birthday after the July filming, which is why she competed in the younger group.

"I've been smiling a lot this week," Emerson said. "I'm just so excited to watch the episode on Friday."

Like with Owen, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a change of plans for viewing parties. Emerson was hoping to have a party at the restaurant 302 Wheaton, but instead she and her family will order carryout from the local eatery and enjoy the show at home.

She also might go live on Instagram for friends and family who can't watch on Universal Kids.

"I think they are more excited than I am," she said.