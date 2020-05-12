Morton Arboretum plans 'phased' reopening beginning June 1

The Morton Arboretum in Lisle will begin a phased reopening for members only from June 1 through 14. Daily Herald file photo

The Morton Arboretum is planning to begin a phased reopening for members only from June 1 through 14, officials announced Tuesday.

The museum's newest outdoor art installation, Human+Nature, has been rescheduled to open April 9, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The six troll sculptures in the arboretum's Troll Hunt exhibition, which was scheduled to close in June, will remain through early 2021 at 4100 Route 53 in Lisle.

The arboretum's special events and educational programs originally scheduled for June have been canceled or transitioned to an online format.

Additional safety procedures will be in place to pace entry to the arboretum and enforce social distancing requirements. Members must make advance reservations online for timed-entry passes.

Buildings, indoor restrooms and the Children's Garden and Maze Garden will remain closed until further notice.

The arboretum plans to open to nonmember visitors on June 15 and will adjust its plans accordingly if necessary at that time.

When Human+Nature opens in 2021, it will be the largest exhibition to date by South African artist Daniel Popper. The five 20- to 25-foot-tall sculptures, created exclusively for the arboretum, will explore the deep-rooted connection between nature and humans.