Coroner: Ingleside woman definitely killed by one or more of her dogs

The Lake County coroner said Tuesday that the woman found badly mutilated outside her Ingleside home Saturday "definitely died" from injuries received from one or more of her dogs.

The coroner's office performed an autopsy Tuesday on Lisa Urso, 52, who was discovered dead on the back porch of her home on Knollwood Road.

Dr. Howard Cooper said based on the number of bites the woman sustained it was difficult to determine which of her three dogs attacked her.

Cooper said the dogs had been taken by Lake County Animal Care and Control officials by the time he arrived at the home on Saturday, but he was told the dogs were on the smaller side.

"We believe from what police are saying, it looks like it was one for sure and possibly two were involved," Cooper said Tuesday.

Fox Lake Police Chief Jimmy Lee said Monday that one of Urso's dogs had badly bitten Urso's boyfriend. Lee said the dog was returned to Urso at her request.

Cooper said based on the evidence at the scene the attack started inside the house.

Lee said Monday there were signs of a struggle throughout the home and the woman's three dogs had blood on them.

Cooper said toxicology tests taken during the autopsy are pending and the results may not arrive for about three weeks.

Urso lived in a home on Knollwood Road near Duck Lake. The home has an Ingleside mailing address but is covered by Fox Lake Police.