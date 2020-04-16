Two men killed in wrong-way crash on Route 12 in Wauconda

Two men were killed early Thursday morning when a minivan driving the wrong way on Route 12 in Wauconda collided head on with a truck, police said.

Wauconda police said the crash occurred about 2:15 a.m. when a Honda Odyssey traveling south in the northbound lanes of Route 12 near Route 59 hit a Freightliner delivery truck.

The minivan's 25-year-old male driver and a 24-year-old male passenger were pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The truck's driver, a 23-year-old man, was taken from the scene to Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Route 12 between Old Rand Road and Route 176 was closed for several hours Thursday morning as Wauconda police and the Major Crash Assistance Team continued to investigate the crash, but has since reopened.

Autopsies were scheduled for later Wednesday, Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said. No other information was available from his office.

Wauconda police were assisted at the scene by investigators from the major crash team, the Wauconda Fire District, Lake County Sheriff's Office, Lake Zurich Police Department and Island Lake Police Department.