Crystal Lake man faces multiple charges after hitting police dog, sheriff says

A Crystal Lake man faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges alleging he broke into a family member's McHenry-area home while armed with a pipe Wednesday, then struck a police dog during an ensuing standoff.

Robert B. Hunter, Jr., 33, of the 400 block of Buckingham Drive is charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated resisting arrest, criminal trespass to residence, striking a police dog and violating an order of protection, Lake County Sheriff's police said Thursday.

His arrest followed a standoff that began after sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the 34700 block of North Iroquois Trail in Grant Township at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday for a criminal trespass complaint, authorities said.

Deputies arrived and told Hunter to leave the home, but he refused and attempted to slam the front door on them, sheriff's police said. When the deputies and police dog Diesel entered the home, Hunter threw a glass container at them and attempted to barricade himself inside a bathroom, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies forced the bathroom door open and gave Hunter instructions to exit, warning him that Diesel would be released if he did not leave, sheriff's police said.

When Hunter continued to refuse, Diesel was released and bit Hunter on the arm, according to the sheriff's office. Hunter hit Diesel, causing the dog to bite him a second time, before the Crystal Lake man was taken into custody, sheriff's police said.

Diesel was not injured, but a sheriff's deputy suffered a minor cut to his head. Hunter was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, where he received treatment for the dog bite, before being transported to the Lake County jail.

Hunter, who remained in the jail Thursday awaiting an initial court appearance, faces up to three years in prison of found guilty of the most serious charges against him.