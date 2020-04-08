Preckwinkle self-isolating after security staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced Wednesday she will self-isolate through the end of the day Friday after a member of her security detail tested positive for the coronavirus. Preckwinkle said she is not displaying any symptoms. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will self-isolate until the end of the day Friday, after a member of her security detail tested positive for COVID-19, she announced Wednesday morning.

Preckwinkle said she has no signs or symptoms of the coronavirus, and is moving into isolation only out of an abundance of caution.

"The security staff member was last in the Cook County Building and in a vehicle operated by the detail on March 27," Preckwinkle wrote in her announcement. "My thoughts and prayers are with my colleague and their entire family during this challenging time."

The impacted areas of the county building have been deep cleaned and the vehicle operated by the security detail will be taken out of service for a cleaning, Preckwinkle said.

"We are all navigating uncharted waters, but while we continue to be challenged now and in the days and weeks ahead we remain one community, we remain one Cook County and we will get through this difficult season -- together," she said.