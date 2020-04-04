Police: Arlington Heights standoff ends with suspect found dead

A home invasion suspect is dead after residents reported a person inside their Arlington Heights home with a gun, officials said Saturday night.

Police responded to a 911 call from the home on the 2400 block of North Evergreen Avenue just before 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Arlington Heights Police Department.

Upon arrival, police were told the man with the gun was still inside the home. So after ensuring the home's residents were safe, police entered the home and found the man dead, the release said. The cause of death was not immediately released.

While police were in the area, Arlington Heights Road between Rand and Dundee roads was closed to traffic until about 5:30 p.m. Police also advised residents to avoid the area around Waverly Drive and North Evergreen Avenue, which is south of the Chicago Futabakai Japanese School on the west side of Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights.

Special police units were mobilized in the area, including two NIPAS armored vehicles that were seen in front of the home along with an ambulance and several officers wearing camouflaged uniforms. More NIPAS vehicles were in the middle of Arlington Heights Road in addition to dozens of other police vehicles including several police SUVs.

Arlington Heights police detectives and forensic technicians, with support from the Major Case Assistance Team, are in the preliminary stages of the investigation and said there was no risk to the public.

• Daily Herald Photographer Joe Lewnard contributed to this report.