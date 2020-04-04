Police: Arlington Heights Road reopened between Rand and Dundee

Arlington Heights Road between Dundee and Rand roads has reopened to traffic, according to the Arlington Heights Police Department.

As of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, police activity that let to the road closure in Arlington Heights appeared to be winding down.

There were unconfirmed reports of a standoff with a subject, who was reported to be armed, inside a home on the 2400 block of North Evergreen Avenue after a home invasion. Special police units were mobilized.

Two NIPAS armored vehicles were seen in front of the home along with an ambulance and several officers wearing camouflaged uniforms. More NIPAS vehicles were in the middle of Arlington Heights Road in addition to dozens of other police vehicles including several police SUVs.

Arlington Heights police officer Daniel Halter said no statement was immediately available on the situation, but one may be provided later.

During the reported standoff he said residents should avoid the area around Waverly Drive and North Evergreen Avenue, which is south of the Chicago Futabakai Japanese School on the west side of Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights.

• Daily Herald Photographer Joe Lewnard contributed.