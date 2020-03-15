Spend your time at home with The Week in Pictures

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Kane County Forest Preserve Naturalist Erica Lemon, center left, leads a small group Saturday on a Skunk Cabbage Hunt at Bliss Woods Forest Preserve in Sugar Grove. The perennial wildflower grows in swampy, wet areas. Skunk Cabbage sprouts very early in the spring, and creates its own heat, melting the snow around itself as it grows. Lemon says that they normally get upward of 20-30 people on these hikes and the group of five explorers today was small.