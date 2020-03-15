Spend your time at home with The Week in Pictures
Posted3/15/2020 10:00 PM
Daily Herald photographers found interesting situations throughout the suburbs last week.
Ace Relocation Systems, Inc. employees move some of the empty book racks in preparation for a multimillion-dollar expansion and renovation of the St. Charles Public Library. The library closed while some 238210 books and 66,000 audio visual items are moved to the recently-vacated Haines Middle School at 305 S. 9th Street. That temporary location is due to open in Early April.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Kane County Forest Preserve Naturalist Erica Lemon, center left, leads a small group Saturday on a Skunk Cabbage Hunt at Bliss Woods Forest Preserve in Sugar Grove. The perennial wildflower grows in swampy, wet areas. Skunk Cabbage sprouts very early in the spring, and creates its own heat, melting the snow around itself as it grows. Lemon says that they normally get upward of 20-30 people on these hikes and the group of five explorers today was small.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
York High School student April Fatheree applies wood filler to a seam. Elmhurst Art Museum's Teen Art Council, led by Adrian Orozco -- owner of Elmhurst-based Do It Together workshops -- completed work Thursday at Orozco's shop on their golf hole to be included in Elmhurst Art Museum's upcoming Par Excellence Redux exhibition, which opens May 9th. The mazelike hole features a kind of choose-your-own-adventure theme.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Ella Burns won the Queen of the Hill 3-point shooting contest Saturday at Redbird Arena, and stepped forward to be recognized as a pep rally was held at Fremd High School in Palatine Monday afternoon to celebrate the girls basketball team's Class 4A state championship.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
