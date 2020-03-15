Spend your time at home with The Week in Pictures

 

Daily Herald photographers found interesting situations throughout the suburbs last week.

The Costco parking lot at Randurst in Mount Prospect was near capacity Saturday morning. Most customers exiting the store had a combination of paper products, bottled water and bleach products in their carts.
Ace Relocation Systems, Inc. employees move some of the empty book racks in preparation for a multimillion-dollar expansion and renovation of the St. Charles Public Library. The library closed while some 238210 books and 66,000 audio visual items are moved to the recently-vacated Haines Middle School at 305 S. 9th Street. That temporary location is due to open in Early April.
Students cheer at a pep at Fremd High School in Palatine Monday afternoon to celebrate the girls basketball team's Class 4A state championship.
Principal, Mr. Kurt Tenopir, left, accepts the trophy from players as a pep rally was held at Fremd High School in Palatine Monday afternoon to celebrate the girls basketball team's Class 4A state championship.
Cathy Sweeney, point person at the Arlington Heights Village Hall early voting center uses disinfecting wipes to clean the voting touch screens after their usage because of the Coronavirus disease that is sweeping through the world.
Kane County Forest Preserve Naturalist Erica Lemon, center left, leads a small group Saturday on a Skunk Cabbage Hunt at Bliss Woods Forest Preserve in Sugar Grove. The perennial wildflower grows in swampy, wet areas. Skunk Cabbage sprouts very early in the spring, and creates its own heat, melting the snow around itself as it grows. Lemon says that they normally get upward of 20-30 people on these hikes and the group of five explorers today was small.
Volunteers Mike Davis of Naperville, and Margie Mohrhusen of Lisle stock a cooler at West Suburban Community Pantry in Woodridge Thursday.
Ten-year-old Valentina King, of Campton Hills gets a close-up photo of Skunk Cabbage Saturday during a Skunk Cabbage Hunt at Bliss Woods Forest Preserve in Sugar Grove. King and her family are regular guests at the local Kane County Forest Preserve programs.
41 Carmel Catholic High School government students crowded the polling place to vote for the first time Friday in Libertyville.
Carmel Catholic High School senior Terri Brinkman votes for the first time with 40 of her government classmates on Friday at the Lake County Central Permit Facility early voting location in Libertyville.
York High School student April Fatheree applies wood filler to a seam. Elmhurst Art Museum's Teen Art Council, led by Adrian Orozco -- owner of Elmhurst-based Do It Together workshops -- completed work Thursday at Orozco's shop on their golf hole to be included in Elmhurst Art Museum's upcoming Par Excellence Redux exhibition, which opens May 9th. The mazelike hole features a kind of choose-your-own-adventure theme.
Right to die laws have been passed in nine states, and a group of suburbanites is working to add Illinois to that list. One of the leaders, Ralph McFadde of Elgin, says he hopes a law can be passed before his blood cancer grows worse.
Fremd's Ella Burns won the Queen of the Hill 3-point shooting contest Saturday at Redbird Arena, and stepped forward to be recognized as a pep rally was held at Fremd High School in Palatine Monday afternoon to celebrate the girls basketball team's Class 4A state championship.
