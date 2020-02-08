 

How suburban schools did in IHSA Competitive Cheerleading state finals

  • South Elgin High School cheerleaders, including Samantha Carson, celebrate their first-place finish in the coed division at the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals Saturday in Bloomington.

      South Elgin High School cheerleaders, including Samantha Carson, celebrate their first-place finish in the coed division at the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals Saturday in Bloomington. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Stevenson High School cheerleaders celebrate their second-place finish in the large team division at the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals Saturday in Bloomington.

      Stevenson High School cheerleaders celebrate their second-place finish in the large team division at the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals Saturday in Bloomington. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Antioch High School cheerleaders Jadda Pope and Paul Valdivia celebrate their first-place win in the medium team division at the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals Saturday in Bloomington.

      Antioch High School cheerleaders Jadda Pope and Paul Valdivia celebrate their first-place win in the medium team division at the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals Saturday in Bloomington. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Cheerleaders from Timothy Christian High School in Elmhurst compete at the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals Saturday in Bloomington. They ended up finishing 10th in the small team division.

      Cheerleaders from Timothy Christian High School in Elmhurst compete at the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals Saturday in Bloomington. They ended up finishing 10th in the small team division. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Cheerleaders from St. Edward Central Catholic High School in Elgin placed third in the small division at the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals Saturday in Bloomington.

      Cheerleaders from St. Edward Central Catholic High School in Elgin placed third in the small division at the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals Saturday in Bloomington. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Conant High School placed sixth in the coed team division at the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals Saturday in Bloomington.

      Conant High School placed sixth in the coed team division at the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals Saturday in Bloomington. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 2/9/2020 12:21 AM

High school cheerleading teams from around Illinois took to the mat this weekend to compete for a state title. Here is a list of suburban teams that placed in the Top 10 in their divisions. For a full list of results, visit IHSA.org.

Small Team: St. Edward, Elgin, 3rd; Timothy Christian, Elmhurst, 10th.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Medium Team: Antioch, 1st; Hampshire, 4th; Grayslake North, 6th; Johnsburg, 8th; Vernon Hills, 9th.

Large Team: Stevenson, 2nd; Jacobs, 5th; Huntley, 10th.

Coed Team: South Elgin, 1st; Buffalo Grove, 4th; Conant, 6th; Mundelein, 8th; Fremd, 9th; Niles North, 10th.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Images: State Finals in Competitive Cheerleading
Related Article
Images: State Finals in Competitive Cheerleading
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 