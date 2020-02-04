Buffalo Grove won't ask Illinois Supreme Court to overturn controversial firefighter pension ruling

Buffalo Grove will not ask the Illinois Supreme Court to overturn a landmark lower court ruling that grants full pension benefits to the widow of village firefighter who died in 2018 after a four-year battle with colon cancer,

Village Manager Dave Bragg announced the decision in a written statement Tuesday, stating that while the village continues to disagree with the decision, it will no longer challenge it in court.

"The village maintains this decision sets a dangerous precedent for all property taxpayers; not only for those who live in Buffalo Grove, but for all taxpayers in Illinois," Bragg wrote. "The implications for other cases to occur where legal standards are not met and causation is not proven could prove financially devastating to an already stressed pension system in the state of Illinois."

The decision to end the litigation comes a little more than two weeks after a state appellate court upheld a Lake County judge's decision to award a full pension -- about $101,549 a year -- to Kimberly Hauber, the widow of firefighter Kevin Hauber.

Kevin Hauber, 51, died in January 2018, after a nearly 24-year career with the Buffalo Grove Fire Department. The village's fire pension board later determined that his cancer was caused by his work as a firefighter, making his survivors eligible for full line-of-duty benefits.

The village disputed the finding, arguing that Hauber's family instead should receive 75% of his pension, about $76,161 a year. The difference, according to the village, will amount to about $1.7 million.

A Lake County judge sided with the pension board last year, and on Jan. 17 the Second District Appellate Court of Illinois upheld the ruling. In its 29-page decision, the appeals court notes that Hauber responded to 127 fire calls in his career, which amounts to "circumstantial evidence of exposure to noxious and carcinogenic substances."