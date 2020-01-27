Killer wrote 'I hate you' beside trooper's name; recording reveals police finding 'multiple injured' at lounge

Gregory Rieves, a retired state trooper who died in a shooting late Friday, aimed to enjoy retirement in warmer weather with cigars, friends say. Provided photo via Chicago Sun-Times

Retired Illinois State Police Trooper Gregory Rieves, 51, was killed in the shooting at a Lisle cigar lounge Friday night. Courtesy of Illinois State Police

The woman who shot and killed retired Illinois State Police Trooper Gregory Rieves Friday night in Lisle had written his name on a wall at her Chicago home, next to a message that read "I hate you ... hope you two die!"

Lisle police made the message public on Monday afternoon as they continued their probe into the case in which the woman also shot and wounded two other men before taking her own life.

There was a second name on the wall. Police said they have contacted that man, who was not at the Humidor of Lisle, the cigar lounge where Rieves, 51, was fatally shot.

Lisa V. McMullan, 51, of Chicago, shot Rieves in the back of the head, authorities said. She also shot and wounded another retired trooper and a current trooper before shooting and killing herself.

Police said McMullan used a Smith & Wesson M & P Shield 9 mm pistol. She had a concealed-carry permit issued by the state police.

Police say they have not yet found a clear motive but the message on the wall indicates the victim was targeted.

The two men who were wounded remain hospitalized.

Police also released a condensed version of police radio traffic in which a dispatcher reports a call of "shots fired within the store." In the recording, an officer can be heard calling for additional officers, from Woodridge and Downers Grove, as he designated the event a "mass casualty" with "an unknown shooter possibly in the building."

A countywide joint investigations team is activated, and an officer says "I need all officers inside" and requests four ambulances, soon saying, "I have multiple injured."

"We have an unknown female, possible shooter," the officer says. Then he urgently requests more officers.

"Any officer who is not currently doing anything right now with a task or something needs to come to the front door at the main entrance of 1600 Ogden," he says, passing on the order to another person on the radio. He details how the building is being cleared of a further threat.

But soon the officer says he has enough manpower, and he seeks an officer to go to Edward Hospital in Naperville and another to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

"We have no active threat at this point," he says. "Again, we have no suspect at large. At this point the scene is contained. I need no further units here. ... The situation is contained. All patients have been transported to either Good Sam or Edward Hospital. At this point the scene is being locked down for evidentiary purposes."

Nobody on the radio is heard saying the injured were state troopers.

Rieves retired in 2019 after serving 25 years with the Illinois State Police.

A Facebook page that Lisle police say appears to belong to McMullan showed she was a cigar aficionado, posting pictures of cigars she liked. It also listed her as either "liking" or "following" several gun clubs, the Chicago Guns Matter organization and a Bolingbrook gun range and store.