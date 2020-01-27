Killer had retired state trooper's name on wall with 'I hate you'

Gregory Rieves, a retired state trooper who died in a shooting late Friday, aimed to enjoy retirement in warmer weather with cigars, friends say. Provided photo via Chicago Sun-Times

Retired Illinois State Police Trooper Gregory Rieves, 51, was killed in the shooting at a Lisle cigar lounge Friday night. Courtesy of Illinois State Police

The woman who shot and killed retired Illinois State Police Trooper Gregory Rieves Friday night in Lisle had written his name on a wall at her Chicago home, next to a message that read "I hate you ... hope you two die!"

Lisle police made the message public on Monday afternoon as they continued their probe into the case in which the woman also shot and wounded two other men before taking her own life.

There was a second name on the wall. Police said they have contacted that man, who was not at the Humidor of Lisle, the cigar lounge where Rieves, 51, was fatally shot.

Lisa V. McMullan, 51, of Chicago, shot Rieves in the back of the head, authorities said. She also shot and wounded another retired trooper and a current trooper before shooting and killing herself.

Police said McMullan used a Smith & Wesson M & P Shield 9 mm pistol. She had a concealed-carry permit issued by the state police.

Police say they have not yet found a clear motive.

The two men who were wounded remain hospitalized.

Police also released a condensed version of the 911 emergency recall authorities received that night. In it, an officer can be heard calling for additional officers, from Woodridge and Downers Grove, as he designated the event a "mass casualty." A countywide joint investigations team was activated.

Rieves retired in 2019 after serving 25 years with the Illinois State Police.

A Facebook page that Lisle police say appears to belong to McMullan showed she was a cigar aficionado, posting pictures of cigars she liked. It also listed her as either "liking" or "following" several gun clubs, the Chicago Guns Matter organization and a Bolingbrook gun range and store.