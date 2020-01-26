Snow, mild temperatures great setting for Norge ski jump

Crowds of spectators gather at the bottom of the Norge Ski Club jump Sunday during the 115th Annual Winter Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove. Snow on the ground and temperatures in the low 30s made for a near-perfect winter day to watch ski jumping. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

Workers maintain the ski jump in between runs Sunday as skiers make their way to the top of the jump during the 115th Annual Winter Ski Jump Tournament at the Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

Judges watch the competition along side of the ski jump Sunday during the Norge Ski Club's 115th Annual Winter Ski Jump Tournament at the Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove. Skiers from around the country and world competed on a 70-meter hill during the event. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

Niko Loytainen, of Finland, jumps during a run Sunday during the 115th Annual Winter Ski Jump Tournament at the Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove. Skiers from around the country and world competed on a 70-meter hill during the event. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

Snow on the ground and temperatures in the low 30s made for a near-perfect winter day to watch ski jumping in Fox River Grove.

This weekend's 115th annual Norge Winter Ski Jump Tournament concluded Sunday with K70-U. S. Cup Five Hills Tournament and Long-Standing competition.

The event was well attended with thousands of spectators who filled up the main parking lots. A shuttle bus was running from the overflow parking at the Jewel along Route 14 in Fox River Grove as a line of cars formed along Ski Hill Road.

It was the first visit to the Norge Ski Jump for Tony and Lisa Dister, of Mount Prospect, who brought along their children, Dominique, 3, and Emily, 5.

"Good jumps, good crowds," Tony Dister said.

"It wasn't too cold, but if you were prepared for it, you were fine. It was our first year and it was very entertaining," Lisa Dister added.

About 60 ski jumpers were expected to compete this weekend, with local athletes mixing with those from across the country and overseas, including Finland and Slovenia.