Snow, mild temperatures great setting for Norge ski jump
Snow on the ground and temperatures in the low 30s made for a near-perfect winter day to watch ski jumping in Fox River Grove.
This weekend's 115th annual Norge Winter Ski Jump Tournament concluded Sunday with K70-U. S. Cup Five Hills Tournament and Long-Standing competition.
The event was well attended with thousands of spectators who filled up the main parking lots. A shuttle bus was running from the overflow parking at the Jewel along Route 14 in Fox River Grove as a line of cars formed along Ski Hill Road.
It was the first visit to the Norge Ski Jump for Tony and Lisa Dister, of Mount Prospect, who brought along their children, Dominique, 3, and Emily, 5.
"Good jumps, good crowds," Tony Dister said.
"It wasn't too cold, but if you were prepared for it, you were fine. It was our first year and it was very entertaining," Lisa Dister added.
About 60 ski jumpers were expected to compete this weekend, with local athletes mixing with those from across the country and overseas, including Finland and Slovenia.