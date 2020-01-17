Hoffman Estates, Schaumburg high schools getting new principals

Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 board of education members have unanimously appointed the next principals of Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg high schools from within the district.

On July 1, current Palatine High School Assistant Principal Michael Alther will become principal of Hoffman Estates High School, while current Hoffman Estates High School Assistant Principal Brian Harlan will be Schaumburg High School principal.

Harlan will succeed the retiring Tim Little, who has been principal of Schaumburg High School for the past 13 years and an employee of District 211 for 33 years.

These board appointments are among the first to be made by the district's Superintendent-Elect Lisa Small, who released a written statement on the coming changes.

"For many years, Tim Little has been an important member of our administrative team, not only at Schaumburg High School, but throughout District 211, and he will be missed," Small said. "I am excited about Brian Harlan taking over the principalship at Schaumburg High School. He is a leader who embraces a culture of continual improvement and will provide dynamic support to help all students succeed."

At Hoffman Estates, Alther will succeed Josh Schumacher, who has already been appointed as the district's next assistant superintendent for instruction, taking over those responsibilities from Small herself this summer.

"Mike Alther is a dedicated and reflective leader," Small said. "During his 16 years as an administrator in District 211, I have watched him partner with students, staff, and parents to positively impact students -- enhancing their experiences in the classroom, increasing career exploration opportunities, creating diverse after-school connections and preparing them for success."