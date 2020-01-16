5 hurt when truck crashes into Starbucks in McHenry
Updated 1/16/2020 6:09 PM
Five people were injured Thursday after a pickup truck crashed into a Starbucks in McHenry, according to police.
Police said two people are in critical condition after the crash, which happened about 4:45 p.m. in the 4300 block of W. Elm Street.
McHenry police said a pickup truck was traveling west on W. Elm Street when the vehicle ran off the road and crashed into the Starbucks.
The incident is under investigation as police and emergency crews respond to the scene.
McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett confirmed Thursday that some of the injuries are serious.
