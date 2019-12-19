 

Authorities identify Plainfield man killed in I-290 crash

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 12/19/2019 10:18 AM

Authorities have identified Edwin R. Mijares as the 60-year-old Plainfield man killed in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 290 near Schaumburg.

Mijares was driving his Chevrolet Aveo east on I-290 near Higgins Road at about 7:20 p.m. when a westbound Lexus IS300 veered into the center median ditch, went airborne and crashed into the Aveo and two other cars, according to Illinois State Police.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The driver of the Lexus, a 40-year-old man from Palatine, and the 58-year-old female driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe from Bolingbrook were taken to an area hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, authorities said.

State police have not indicated whether charges or citations have been issued.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Route 31 near Carpentersville reopened after 4-vehicle crash
Related Article
Route 31 near Carpentersville reopened after 4-vehicle crash
 
Head-on crash in Barrington leaves Tesla in flames
Related Article
Head-on crash in Barrington leaves Tesla in flames
 
One critically injured in Route 12 crash in Barrington
Related Article
One critically injured in Route 12 crash in Barrington
 
Driver who injured 7-year-old girl in Mother's Day hit-and-run gets 6 years
Related Article
Driver who injured 7-year-old girl in Mother's Day hit-and-run gets 6 years
 
Related Article
Plainfield man dead, two injured in I-290 crash
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 