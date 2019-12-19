Authorities identify Plainfield man killed in I-290 crash

Authorities have identified Edwin R. Mijares as the 60-year-old Plainfield man killed in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 290 near Schaumburg.

Mijares was driving his Chevrolet Aveo east on I-290 near Higgins Road at about 7:20 p.m. when a westbound Lexus IS300 veered into the center median ditch, went airborne and crashed into the Aveo and two other cars, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver of the Lexus, a 40-year-old man from Palatine, and the 58-year-old female driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe from Bolingbrook were taken to an area hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, authorities said.

State police have not indicated whether charges or citations have been issued.