Schaumburg man charged in armed robbery of Wheaton Sprint store

Bond has been set at $375,000 for a second man charged with taking roughly $40,000 worth of merchandise in an armed robbery Nov. 8 at a Wheaton Sprint store, authorities said Wednesday.

Stephon Little, 27, of the 1700 block of Autumn Avenue in Schaumburg, appeared at a bond hearing Wednesday morning in front of DuPage County Judge Jeffrey MacKay. He must post 10% to be released; prosecutors had asked that he be held without bond. Little is charged with one count of armed robbery and three counts of aggravated unlawful restraint.

His co-defendant, Denzel Furance, 20, of the 1900 block of Wilson Ave. in Calumet City, faces the same charges and is being held without bond.

Authorities say the two men arrived at the store at 212 Danada Square West around 7:45 p.m. Nov. 8 in a vehicle Little was driving. Furance entered the store wearing a mask, medical gloves and a hooded sweatshirt and armed with a semi-automatic gun that was supplied by Little.

Once inside, authorities said Furance ordered two employees at gunpoint to a back storage room where a third employee was working. Furance ordered one of the victims to bind the wrists and ankles of the other two with duct tape. He then tied the wrists and ankles of the third victim with the tape.

Furance ordered the employees to open a safe containing electronic devices and placed roughly 58 items into garbage bags he brought with him. He then covered the mouths and eyes of the three employees with duct tape and left, inadvertently dropping some items on his way out.

He returned several minutes later to retrieve the items and then fled in the vehicle driven by Little.

Little was taken into custody on Nov. 24; Furance was taken into custody Nov. 11.

"It is alleged that Mr. Little and his accomplice traveled to DuPage County to commit this crime," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "With the holiday shopping season upon us, I want to assure shoppers, employees and store owners that my office, along with our local police departments, will be working around the clock to ensure the safety of all DuPage County establishments and anyone suspected of this type of violent behavior will be arrested, charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Little's next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 16, in front of Judge MacKay for arraignment. Furance's next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5.