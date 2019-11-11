Veterans Day: The stories behind monuments across the suburbs

A stone at the center of the veterans memorial in Itasca's Usher Park reads, "In memory of those who served our country and defended our freedom." Daily Herald file photo

Five granite monuments honor the five U.S. military branches at the Elmhurst Veterans Memorial in Wilder Park. Daily Herald file photo

A soldier mourning the loss of a comrade is the focal point of the Bartlett Veterans Memorial at Stearns and South Bartlett roads. Courtesy of Bartlett Veterans Memorial Foundation

From larger-than-life sculptures of war veterans to soldiers' names inscribed in stone, military monuments throughout Illinois honor the hometown heroes who fought for their country, their freedom and the greater good.

In his book published this year, retired Army Maj. Lorenzo Fiorentino of Park Ridge aims to do the same.

"Illinois Military Monuments" highlights dozens of memorials dedicated to veterans from across the state, blending the author's two passions: history and the military.

For two centuries, Illinoisans have been prominent figures in every war in which the U.S. has been involved, said Fiorentino, who has more than 21 years of service in the Army and the Illinois National Guard. He now is making it his mission to shine a light on the local veterans and their families who have accomplished greatness and sacrificed so much.

"My intent was really to use the book as a way to memorialize not just the memorials themselves, but the veterans for whom they're created," Fiorentino said.

Part of Arcadia Publishing's "Images of America" series, the book is a compilation of archived photographs, postcards, personal pictures and images from friends' collections.

Fiorentino decided to piece together the information after realizing some monuments have been neglected or deteriorated over time. Through his book, he says, they'll forever be preserved.

"In the busy world we live in, it's easy to pass by a monument and never even look at it or never even realize why it's there," Fiorentino said. "They're more than just marble or granite or bronze. They actually represent the deeds of people who answered the call when they were asked. It's a story that needs to be told, and I'll do my little part to be able to do it."

Here are some of the suburban monuments featured in his book.

Bartlett Veterans Memorial

A soldier mourning a fallen comrade -- represented by a boot, gun and helmet -- is the centerpiece of the first phase of the Bartlett Veterans Memorial at the southwest corner of Stearns and South Bartlett roads. The sculpture is surrounded by four memorial benches, a flag for each military branch, an American flag and a walkway with engraved bricks representing donors' names.

A foundation designed, raised money and oversaw construction of the monument, which was dedicated May 26, 2012.

In the years following the end of World War I, a large stone monument was placed in a small wooded park at Ballard and Rand roads honoring members of the Army 2nd Division who lost their lives in the Battle of Belleau Wood.

In the years following the end of World War I, a large stone monument was placed in a small wooded park at Ballard and Rand roads honoring members of the Army 2nd Division who lost their lives in the Battle of Belleau Wood.

More than 9,000 U.S. soldiers and Marines were wounded or killed in the battle, fought 101 years ago in France. The monument was unveiled June 5, 1926, with an address by Col. Hanford MacNider, assistant secretary of war at the time.

Ten years ago, a second memorial was added to the site: a boulder with a plaque honoring the particular role of the 4th Marine Brigade, part of the 2nd Division.

Elmhurst Veterans Memorial

On occasional Sundays throughout the summer, a special ceremony is held at the Elmhurst Veterans Memorial to honor a local veteran who has died.

Casket flags are raised, branch of service flags are lowered and biographies are read during the tributes, which began after the memorial was moved to Wilder Park and rededicated in 1993.

Located south of the Wilder Mansion at 175 S. Prospect Ave., the memorial contains flags and five granite monuments representing the military branches.

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer The Lake Park Memorial Pavilion in Des Plaines honors residents who have served in the armed forces from the Civil War to present day.

Sitting at the center of Lake Park, 2200 Lee St., a large pavilion is the site of concert band performances, movies in the park, the city's annual fall festival and the Live at the Lake summer entertainment series.

With its engraved brick walkway, emblems of military branches and panels dedicated to service members, it also honors the men and women of Des Plaines who have served in the armed forces from the Civil War to the present day.

Called "beautiful and moving" by the Des Plaines Park District, the memorial was dedicated in 1975 before being expanded and rededicated in 2004. A boulder on the right side of the pavilion commemorates the town's hosting of the Vietnam Veterans' Moving Memorial Wall from July 2-7, 1988.

Itasca Veterans Memorial

"In memory of those who served our country and defended our freedom."

The words inscribed into a dedication stone at Wesley G. Usher Memorial Park describe the significance of the Itasca Veterans Memorial, dedicated in 1995 by the village and VFW Post 5167.

An American flag is prominently surrounded by five service flags attached to monuments depicting military branch seals and Distinguished Service Medals.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Wauconda Memorial Park honors local veterans who fought in the World Wars. It was relocated and refurbished about 20 years ago at the southwest corner of Route 176 and Main Street.

Posted to a gray granite slab at Wauconda Memorial Park, a brass plaque created in 1926 lists dozens of names of Wauconda-area residents who served during World War I.

On the other side of the monument, a second plaque made in 1948 acknowledges the men and women who served in World War II and memorializes those who "made the supreme sacrifice."

The memorial was moved about 20 years ago from a small church property to its current location at the southwest corner of Route 176 and Main Street, said Bill Geary of Wauconda American Legion Post 911. Flags were installed, benches were added and other decorative pieces were installed.