Hot dog! Portillo's Experience opens in Schaumburg's Woodfield Mall

"It's sour!" said Katelyn Collins, 9, through a scowl.

"It's juicy and delicious," said her sister Isabelle, 10, with a shrug.

Opinions, it seems, differ for the pickles on a scratch-and-sniff wall featured at the Portillo's Experience, a pop-up store that opened Wednesday at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

The siblings from North Aurora meandered through the store along with their 15-month-old brother James and their grandmother, Pam Gleich of Elgin, on Thursday afternoon.

The pop-up -- a first for Portillo's -- features merchandise designed from the Portillo's 1963 clothing line specifically for sale there, as well as interactive exhibits ripe for photo opportunities.

"The Portillo's Experience is really a great way for us as a brand to start engaging with our customers with a larger-than-life, hands-on experience," said Lindsay Bentley of the Portillo's field marketing team.

Also part of the adventure is a French Fry Room featuring an ornamental cheese sauce ceiling. Separate booths allow visitors to settle into an oversized bowl with salad ingredients dangling from above, or slip into a hot dog bun with condiments (no ketchup, of course) for a photo opp.

Visitors can dream of fried goodness while swaying gently on a giant Onion Ring Swing or take a rest from holiday shopping by smoothing out a wrinkle on the hot dog couch.

Guests may also purchase gift cards, arrange for catering or buy one of the eatery's famous chocolate cakes at the location.

The Portillo's Experience will be open through Dec. 31 at the southwest corner of Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.